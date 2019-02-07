202
Proposed D.C. bill would increase oversight of affordable housing fund

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 7, 2019 1:31 pm 02/07/2019 01:31pm
D.C. Councilwoman Elissa Silverman backed legislation last year to increase transparency among limited liability companies planning developments in the District.

Now, Silverman, I-At large, wants to shed light on the award selection process for a $100 million District fund that provides financing for affordable housing projects.

Silverman on Wednesday introduced a bill that would require the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development to release information about all development teams that applied for funding rounds, along with their scores in the competitive process to land funding.

It was co-introduced by council members David Grasso, Robert White, Jack Evans, Anita Bonds and Brianne Nadeau. It has been referred to the Committee on Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization.

The Housing Production Trust Fund is a special revenue fund that provides gap financing for developers planning affordable housing projects aimed at households earning no more than 50 percent of the area…

