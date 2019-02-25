Preakness operator sees promising future at renovated Laurel Park, citing MGM success

The Stronach Group’s proposal to shutter its track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and consolidate all its operations — including the famed Preakness Stakes — at Laurel Park would allow the Canadian company to…

The Stronach Group’s proposal to shutter its track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and consolidate all its operations — including the famed Preakness Stakes — at Laurel Park would allow the Canadian company to capture more of Greater Washington’s lucrative market.

That’s one argument being made by Stronach Chief Operating Officer Tim Ritvo, who hopes to tap into a D.C.-area customer base that has made MGM National Harbor the state’s most popular casino in just two years. He also cited D.C.’s recent passage of sports betting legislation as a sign of a robust gaming base.

“We don’t want to leave Baltimore behind but we obviously want to pick up some of the D.C. market,” Ritvo told me. “We cannot continue to accommodate a world-class event [at Pimlico].”

Baltimore is currently battling with Stronach over the future of the 105-acre Pimlico, which is 149 years old and requires constant upkeep. Ritvo says it’s only a matter of time before the weathered racetrack experiences a major…