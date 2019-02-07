Philz now filling Arlingtonian’s coffee mugs

Philz Coffee is now open in Arlington. The Ballston Exchange location, the first Philz in Virginia, extends the chain’s regional network beyond the District. The San Francisco-based chain had previously set up shop in Adams…

The Ballston Exchange location, the first Philz in Virginia, extends the chain’s regional network beyond the District. The San Francisco-based chain had previously set up shop in Adams Morgan, The Yards, Dupont Circle, and Bethesda.

“With a central location and direct access to public transportation, Ballston Exchange is the prime location for our latest Philz Coffee,” Jim McPhail, Philz Coffee chief growth officer, said in a release.

Philz Coffee’s newest addition measures 2,058 square feet, which includes indoor and outdoor seating for guests. It features a mural by local artist Meaghan McNamara of McNamara Creative Co.

The landlord is Jamestown Properties LP, owner of Ballston Exchange’s 776,000 square feet of retail and office space. Other tenants include Bearded Goat, Cava, Shake Shack, We, the Pizza and Dirt — a clean eating concept — plus co-working space from Industrious.

Ballston Exchange, previously known as Stafford Place,…