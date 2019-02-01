Peterson Cos. assembling land for ‘technology-focused’ campus

The Peterson Cos. is assembling more than 120 acres in Prince William County that may be developed as a “technology focused” campus of, perhaps, data centers and light industrial uses. Just a couple months of…

The Peterson Cos. is assembling more than 120 acres in Prince William County that may be developed as a “technology focused” campus of, perhaps, data centers and light industrial uses.

Just a couple months of closing one of the monster deals of 2018, selling 332 acres of its Compass Creek development in Leesburg to Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) for $73 million, the Fair Lakes-based Peterson acquired a roughly 87-acre parcel at 9604 Hornbaker Road in Manassas for roughly $12 million.

Then, earlier this month, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the potential $3 million sale to Peterson of an adjacent 35.64 acres within the county-owned Innovation @ Prince William business park, at 9750 Hornbaker Road. The sale, for $2.75 per usable square foot, is not expected to close for a year, until after a site plan for the overall assemblage is approved.

“We put Hornbaker under contract a little under a year ago,” said Taylor Chess, Peterson’s president of development.…