Pebblebrook sells Dupont Circle-area hotel

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 25, 2019 9:13 am 02/25/2019 09:13am
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has sold the Hotel Palomar Washington, D.C., for $141.5 million, continuing the company’s selloff of its Greater Washington assets.

The sale of the 335-room Kimpton-managed hotel closed Friday, per a release. A buyer is not named, and the deal had not shown up in the Recorder of Deeds as of 9 a.m. Monday. Hotel Palomar is located at 2121 P St. NW.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for general business purposes, Pebblebrook said.

Bethesda-based Pebblebrook is still working with CBRE to sell three other Kimpton-managed D.C. hotels — the 82-room Hotel Madera, the 99-room Topaz Hotel and the 137-room Rouge Hotel.

Earlier this month, Pebblebrook sold The Liaison Capitol Hill for $111 million to Bldg Management Co. Inc. The 343-room Liaison became part of Pebblebrook’s portfolio following its $5.2 billion acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties.

