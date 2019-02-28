Pay to pour: Commonwealth Joe introduces kegerator vending machines

Commonwealth Joe Coffee Roasters, which has been caffeinating the Mid-Atlantic with locally roasted and cold-brewed coffee for several years, is about to introduce some shiny new tech technology: kegerator vending machines. The Arlington coffee company…

Commonwealth Joe Coffee Roasters, which has been caffeinating the Mid-Atlantic with locally roasted and cold-brewed coffee for several years, is about to introduce some shiny new tech technology: kegerator vending machines.

The Arlington coffee company is partnering with Smart Beverage Technologies of San Diego to deploy vending-enabled kegerators that dispense nitro cold brew around the region, Commonwealth Joe CEO Robert Peck told me.

“It’s technology that works like a gas pump,” Peck said. “You swipe a credit card and pour as little or much as you like — and only pay for what you pour.”

The kegerator vending machines — KVMs, for short — will bring Commonwealth Joe’s product to venues that want to pass on the cost of the coffee to end-users. Commonwealth, which was founded in 2012, has built its businesses to date by placing its nitro cold brew kegs in offices and coworking spaces where the client sponsors the coffee as a perk for employees and members.

