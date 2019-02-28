New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12660.21 down 29.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2496.99 down 19.77 NASDAQ: Composite 7542.77 down 11.74 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12660.21 down 29.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2496.99 down 19.77 NASDAQ: Composite 7542.77 down 11.74 Standard and Poors 500 2788.44 down 3.94 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.