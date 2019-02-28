202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 3:35 pm 02/28/2019 03:35pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12660.21 down 29.66

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2496.99 down 19.77

NASDAQ: Composite 7542.77 down 11.74

Standard and Poors 500 2788.44 down 3.94

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!