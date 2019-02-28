30 industrials 25931.06 down 54.10 or -0.21 percent 20 transportation 10448.08 down 43.83 or -0.42 percent 15 utilities 757.02 up 2.31 or 0.31 percent 65 stocks 8567.67 down 15.44 or -0.18 percent

30 industrials 25931.06 down 54.10 or -0.21 percent 20 transportation 10448.08 down 43.83 or -0.42 percent 15 utilities 757.02 up 2.31 or 0.31 percent 65 stocks 8567.67 down 15.44 or -0.18 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.