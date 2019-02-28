New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12670.57 down 19.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2494.82 down 21.93 NASDAQ: Composite 7551.70 down 2.81 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12670.57 down 19.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2494.82 down 21.93 NASDAQ: Composite 7551.70 down 2.81 Standard and Poors 500 2791.04 down 1.34 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.