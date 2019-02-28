New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12668.52 down 21.35 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2495.25 down 21.50 NASDAQ: Composite 7553.22 down 1.28 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12668.52 down 21.35 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2495.25 down 21.50 NASDAQ: Composite 7553.22 down 1.28 Standard and Poors 500 2790.87 down 1.51