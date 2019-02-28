202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 2:05 pm 02/28/2019 02:05pm
Share

30 industrials 25964.10 down 21.06 or -0.08 percent

20 transportation 10460.51 down 31.40 or -0.30 percent

15 utilities 757.91 up 3.20 or 0.42 percent

65 stocks 8578.27 down 4.84 or -0.06 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!