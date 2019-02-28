New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12668.70 down 21.17 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.62 down 19.13 NASDAQ: Composite 7554.92 up 0.41 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12668.70 down 21.17 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.62 down 19.13 NASDAQ: Composite 7554.92 up 0.41 Standard and Poors 500 2790.69 down 1.69