By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 1:35 pm 02/28/2019 01:35pm
30 industrials 25952.36 down 32.80 or -0.13 percent

20 transportation 10469.62 down 22.29 or -0.21 percent

15 utilities 758.35 up 3.64 or 0.48 percent

65 stocks 8578.76 down 4.35 or -0.05 percent

