By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 1:06 pm 02/28/2019 01:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12678.92 down 10.96

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2498.55 down 18.20

NASDAQ: Composite 7560.58 up 6.07

Standard and Poors 500 2793.42 up 1.04

