30 industrials 25979.27 down 5.89 or -0.02 percent 20 transportation 10465.15 down 26.76 or -0.26 percent 15 utilities 757.66 up 2.95 or 0.39 percent 65 stocks 8581.70 down 1.41 or -0.02 percent

30 industrials 25979.27 down 5.89 or -0.02 percent 20 transportation 10465.15 down 26.76 or -0.26 percent 15 utilities 757.66 up 2.95 or 0.39 percent 65 stocks 8581.70 down 1.41 or -0.02 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.