New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12677.03 down 12.84 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2499.01 down 17.75 NASDAQ: Composite 7560.37 up 5.86 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12677.03 down 12.84 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2499.01 down 17.75 NASDAQ: Composite 7560.37 up 5.86 Standard and Poors 500 2793.06 up 0.68 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.