New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12664.19 down 25.68 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2499.11 down 17.65 NASDAQ: Composite 7540.93 down 13.58 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12664.19 down 25.68
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2499.11 down 17.65
NASDAQ: Composite 7540.93 down 13.58
Standard and Poors 500 2788.53 down 3.85
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.