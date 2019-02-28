202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 11:35 am 02/28/2019 11:35am
Share

30 industrials 25949.79 down 35.37 or -0.14 percent

20 transportation 10465.57 down 26.34 or -0.25 percent

15 utilities 756.42 up 1.71 or 0.23 percent

65 stocks 8573.87 down 9.24 or -0.11 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!