30 industrials 25949.79 down 35.37 or -0.14 percent 20 transportation 10465.57 down 26.34 or -0.25 percent 15 utilities 756.42 up 1.71 or 0.23 percent 65 stocks 8573.87 down 9.24 or -0.11 percent

30 industrials 25949.79 down 35.37 or -0.14 percent 20 transportation 10465.57 down 26.34 or -0.25 percent 15 utilities 756.42 up 1.71 or 0.23 percent 65 stocks 8573.87 down 9.24 or -0.11 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.