New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12655.79 down 34.08 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2503.35 down 13.41 NASDAQ: Composite 7532.17 down 22.33 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12655.79 down 34.08 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2503.35 down 13.41 NASDAQ: Composite 7532.17 down 22.33 Standard and Poors 500 2786.33 down 6.05 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.