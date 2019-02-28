202
By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 11:05 am 02/28/2019 11:05am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12655.79 down 34.08

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2503.35 down 13.41

NASDAQ: Composite 7532.17 down 22.33

Standard and Poors 500 2786.33 down 6.05

