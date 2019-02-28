New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12658.03 down 31.84 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2503.81 down 12.94 NASDAQ: Composite 7527.46 down 27.05 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12658.03 down 31.84 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2503.81 down 12.94 NASDAQ: Composite 7527.46 down 27.05 Standard and Poors 500 2786.58 down 5.80 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.