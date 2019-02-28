202
By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 10:35 am 02/28/2019 10:35am
30 industrials 25960.25 down 24.91 or -0.10 percent

20 transportation 10437.19 down 54.72 or -0.52 percent

15 utilities 753.83 down 0.88 or -0.12 percent

65 stocks 8565.09 down 18.02 or -0.21 percent

