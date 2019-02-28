202
By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 10:05 am 02/28/2019 10:05am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12667.37 down 22.50

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2506.80 down 9.96

NASDAQ: Composite 7535.63 down 18.88

Standard and Poors 500 2790.06 down 2.32

