New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12710.48 up 10.29 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2500.65 down 10.58 NASDAQ: Composite 7566.57 up 12.11 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12710.48 up 10.29 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2500.65 down 10.58 NASDAQ: Composite 7566.57 up 12.11 Standard and Poors 500 2799.58 up 3.47 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.