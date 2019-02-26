30 industrials 26134.23 up 42.28 or 0.16 percent 20 transportation 10593.05 up 8.05 or 0.08 percent 15 utilities 755.26 up 2.21 or 0.29 percent 65 stocks 8634.13 up 13.85 or 0.16 percent
