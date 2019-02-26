New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12696.23 down 3.96 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2500.23 down 11.00 NASDAQ: Composite 7549.91 down 4.55 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12696.23 down 3.96 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2500.23 down 11.00 NASDAQ: Composite 7549.91 down 4.55 Standard and Poors 500 2795.11 down 1.00 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.