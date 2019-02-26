30 industrials 26086.85 down 5.10 or -0.02 percent 20 transportation 10599.75 up 14.75 or 0.14 percent 15 utilities 754.76 up 1.71 or 0.23 percent 65 stocks 8625.58 up 5.30 or 0.06 percent

30 industrials 26086.85 down 5.10 or -0.02 percent 20 transportation 10599.75 up 14.75 or 0.14 percent 15 utilities 754.76 up 1.71 or 0.23 percent 65 stocks 8625.58 up 5.30 or 0.06 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.