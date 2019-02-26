202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 2:35 pm 02/26/2019 02:35pm
Share

30 industrials 26086.85 down 5.10 or -0.02 percent

20 transportation 10599.75 up 14.75 or 0.14 percent

15 utilities 754.76 up 1.71 or 0.23 percent

65 stocks 8625.58 up 5.30 or 0.06 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!