By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 1:35 pm 02/26/2019 01:35pm
30 industrials 26086.16 down 5.79 or -0.02 percent

20 transportation 10604.66 up 19.66 or 0.19 percent

15 utilities 753.42 up 0.37 or 0.05 percent

65 stocks 8624.03 up 3.75 or 0.04 percent

