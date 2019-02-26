202
By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 1:06 pm 02/26/2019 01:06pm
30 industrials 26069.96 down 21.99 or -0.08 percent

20 transportation 10601.91 up 16.91 or 0.16 percent

15 utilities 752.11 down 0.94 or -0.12 percent

65 stocks 8617.95 down 2.33 or -0.03 percent

