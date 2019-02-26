New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12707.20 up 7.01 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2507.42 down 3.82 NASDAQ: Composite 7550.08 down 4.38 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12707.20 up 7.01 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2507.42 down 3.82 NASDAQ: Composite 7550.08 down 4.38 Standard and Poors 500 2796.56 up 0.45 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.