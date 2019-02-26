202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 12:35 pm 02/26/2019 12:35pm
Share

30 industrials 26088.48 down 3.47 or -0.01 percent

20 transportation 10617.10 up 32.10 or 0.30 percent

15 utilities 751.40 down 1.65 or -0.22 percent

65 stocks 8623.41 up 3.13 or 0.04 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!