By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 11:35 am 02/26/2019 11:35am
30 industrials 26094.81 up 2.86 or 0.01 percent

20 transportation 10609.09 up 24.09 or 0.23 percent

15 utilities 751.89 down 1.16 or -0.15 percent

65 stocks 8623.83 up 3.55 or 0.04 percent

