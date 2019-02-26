30 industrials 26094.81 up 2.86 or 0.01 percent 20 transportation 10609.09 up 24.09 or 0.23 percent 15 utilities 751.89 down 1.16 or -0.15 percent 65 stocks 8623.83 up 3.55 or 0.04 percent

30 industrials 26094.81 up 2.86 or 0.01 percent 20 transportation 10609.09 up 24.09 or 0.23 percent 15 utilities 751.89 down 1.16 or -0.15 percent 65 stocks 8623.83 up 3.55 or 0.04 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.