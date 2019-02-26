202
By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 11:06 am 02/26/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 25974.40 down 117.55 or -0.45 percent

20 transportation 10560.89 down 24.11 or -0.23 percent

15 utilities 749.60 down 3.45 or -0.46 percent

65 stocks 8586.35 down 33.93 or -0.39 percent

