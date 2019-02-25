New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12737.41 up 42.89 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2524.98 down 0.78 NASDAQ: Composite 7582.33 up 54.79 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12737.41 up 42.89 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2524.98 down 0.78 NASDAQ: Composite 7582.33 up 54.79 Standard and Poors 500 2805.89 up 13.22 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.