202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 25, 2019 10:35 am 02/25/2019 10:35am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12737.41 up 42.89

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2524.98 down 0.78

NASDAQ: Composite 7582.33 up 54.79

Standard and Poors 500 2805.89 up 13.22

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!