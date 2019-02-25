202
February 25, 2019
30 industrials 26166.93 up 135.12 or 0.52 percent

20 transportation 10615.41 up 22.36 or 0.21 percent

15 utilities 753.78 down 3.46 or -0.46 percent

65 stocks 8642.42 up 24.26 or 0.28 percent

