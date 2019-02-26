New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12687.00 down 13.19 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2507.05 down 4.18 NASDAQ: Composite 7541.58 down 12.88 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12687.00 down 13.19
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2507.05 down 4.18
NASDAQ: Composite 7541.58 down 12.88
Standard and Poors 500 2792.83 down 3.28
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.