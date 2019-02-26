30 industrials 26009.33 down 82.62 or -0.32 percent 20 transportation 10580.65 down 4.35 or -0.04 percent 15 utilities 752.32 down 0.73 or -0.10 percent 65 stocks 8602.22 down 18.06 or -0.21 percent

30 industrials 26009.33 down 82.62 or -0.32 percent 20 transportation 10580.65 down 4.35 or -0.04 percent 15 utilities 752.32 down 0.73 or -0.10 percent 65 stocks 8602.22 down 18.06 or -0.21 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.