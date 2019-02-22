30 industrials 25998.19 up 147.56 or 0.57 percent 20 transportation 10578.44 down 54.05 or -0.51 percent 15 utilities 756.78 up 5.83 or 0.78 percent 65 stocks 8607.80 up 27.40 or 0.32 percent

30 industrials 25998.19 up 147.56 or 0.57 percent 20 transportation 10578.44 down 54.05 or -0.51 percent 15 utilities 756.78 up 5.83 or 0.78 percent 65 stocks 8607.80 up 27.40 or 0.32 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.