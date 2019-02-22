202
February 22, 2019
30 industrials 25932.93 up 82.30 or 0.32 percent

20 transportation 10560.28 down 72.21 or -0.68 percent

15 utilities 755.24 up 4.29 or 0.57 percent

65 stocks 8588.63 up 8.23 or 0.10 percent

