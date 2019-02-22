New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12682.38 up 60.61 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.09 up 15.28 NASDAQ: Composite 7512.76 up 53.05 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12682.38 up 60.61 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.09 up 15.28 NASDAQ: Composite 7512.76 up 53.05 Standard and Poors 500 2788.13 up 13.25 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.