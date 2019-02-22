202
By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 1:35 pm 02/22/2019 01:35pm
30 industrials 26001.09 up 150.46 or 0.58 percent

20 transportation 10582.65 down 49.84 or -0.47 percent

15 utilities 755.36 up 4.41 or 0.59 percent

65 stocks 8606.65 up 26.25 or 0.31 percent

