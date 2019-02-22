30 industrials 26001.09 up 150.46 or 0.58 percent 20 transportation 10582.65 down 49.84 or -0.47 percent 15 utilities 755.36 up 4.41 or 0.59 percent 65 stocks 8606.65 up 26.25 or 0.31 percent

30 industrials 26001.09 up 150.46 or 0.58 percent 20 transportation 10582.65 down 49.84 or -0.47 percent 15 utilities 755.36 up 4.41 or 0.59 percent 65 stocks 8606.65 up 26.25 or 0.31 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.