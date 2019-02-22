30 industrials 26014.94 up 164.31 or 0.64 percent 20 transportation 10582.41 down 50.08 or -0.47 percent 15 utilities 755.94 up 4.99 or 0.66 percent 65 stocks 8610.31 up 29.91 or 0.35 percent

