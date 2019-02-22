202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 1:06 pm 02/22/2019 01:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26014.94 up 164.31 or 0.64 percent

20 transportation 10582.41 down 50.08 or -0.47 percent

15 utilities 755.94 up 4.99 or 0.66 percent

65 stocks 8610.31 up 29.91 or 0.35 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!