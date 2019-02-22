New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12688.12 up 66.35 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.33 up 13.52 NASDAQ: Composite 7521.46 up 61.75 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12688.12 up 66.35 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.33 up 13.52 NASDAQ: Composite 7521.46 up 61.75 Standard and Poors 500 2791.74 up 16.86 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.