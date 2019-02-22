202
By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 11:35 am 02/22/2019 11:35am
30 industrials 26040.58 up 189.95 or 0.73 percent

20 transportation 10578.12 down 54.37 or -0.51 percent

15 utilities 756.10 up 5.15 or 0.69 percent

65 stocks 8614.58 up 34.18 or 0.40 percent

