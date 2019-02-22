202
By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 10:36 am 02/22/2019 10:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12662.82 up 41.05

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2527.68 up 12.87

NASDAQ: Composite 7494.50 up 34.79

Standard and Poors 500 2784.70 up 9.82

