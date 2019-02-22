30 industrials 25967.84 up 117.21 or 0.45 percent 20 transportation 10570.37 down 62.12 or -0.58 percent 15 utilities 755.46 up 4.51 or 0.60 percent 65 stocks 8597.86 up 17.46 or 0.20 percent

