202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 10:37 am 02/22/2019 10:37am
Share

30 industrials 25967.84 up 117.21 or 0.45 percent

20 transportation 10570.37 down 62.12 or -0.58 percent

15 utilities 755.46 up 4.51 or 0.60 percent

65 stocks 8597.86 up 17.46 or 0.20 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!