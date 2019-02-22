202
By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 10:05 am 02/22/2019 10:05am
30 industrials 25961.45 up 110.82 or 0.43 percent

20 transportation 10547.68 down 84.81 or -0.80 percent

15 utilities 754.71 up 3.76 or 0.50 percent

65 stocks 8590.43 up 10.03 or 0.12 percent

