30 industrials 25961.45 up 110.82 or 0.43 percent 20 transportation 10547.68 down 84.81 or -0.80 percent 15 utilities 754.71 up 3.76 or 0.50 percent 65 stocks 8590.43 up 10.03 or 0.12 percent

30 industrials 25961.45 up 110.82 or 0.43 percent 20 transportation 10547.68 down 84.81 or -0.80 percent 15 utilities 754.71 up 3.76 or 0.50 percent 65 stocks 8590.43 up 10.03 or 0.12 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.