New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12663.55 up 41.78 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2533.35 up 18.54 NASDAQ: Composite 7496.06 up 36.35 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12663.55 up 41.78 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2533.35 up 18.54 NASDAQ: Composite 7496.06 up 36.35 Standard and Poors 500 2785.34 up 10.46 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.