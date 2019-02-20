30 industrials 25897.52 up 6.20 or 0.02 percent 20 transportation 10629.56 up 11.88 or 0.11 percent 15 utilities 745.37 up 2.17 or 0.29 percent 65 stocks 8578.50 up 7.68 or 0.09 percent

30 industrials 25897.52 up 6.20 or 0.02 percent 20 transportation 10629.56 up 11.88 or 0.11 percent 15 utilities 745.37 up 2.17 or 0.29 percent 65 stocks 8578.50 up 7.68 or 0.09 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.