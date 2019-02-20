30 industrials 25948.83 up 57.51 or 0.22 percent 20 transportation 10634.80 up 17.12 or 0.16 percent 15 utilities 746.11 up 2.91 or 0.39 percent 65 stocks 8590.78 up 19.96 or 0.23 percent

