New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12680.92 up 52.56 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2537.78 down 2.63 NASDAQ: Composite 7491.24 up 4.47 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12680.92 up 52.56 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2537.78 down 2.63 NASDAQ: Composite 7491.24 up 4.47 Standard and Poors 500 2785.38 up 5.62 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.