202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 2:06 pm 02/20/2019 02:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12680.92 up 52.56

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2537.78 down 2.63

NASDAQ: Composite 7491.24 up 4.47

Standard and Poors 500 2785.38 up 5.62

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!